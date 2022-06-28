Vikings release 2022 training camp schedule

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Tuesday, the Vikings announced their upcoming training camp schedule. The 62nd training camp in Vikings history will be hosted at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

Tickets will be available at vikings.com/camp for the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Season ticket holders will have priority access to reserve tickets 24 hours earlier.

The start of camp will be marked by a "Back Together Saturday" celebration on July 30. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the day's walk-through and afternoon practice, and will then be able to receive player autographs and prizes in giveaways.

There will be 14 open practices in total, 10 of which will be padded; four are unpadded sessions. Unpadded practices will be free for all spectators, while eight of the 10 padded sessions will be free for kids under 17 and $5 for adults. Two premier practices will be available at $10 for adults, $5 for children under 17 and free for children under 3 feet tall, per a release from the Vikings.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.

Fans must reserve general admission digital tickets in advance for all open training camp practices. Up to 4,000 digital tickets will be available to reserve each day, per release. Capacity for night practice at TCO Stadium on Monday, Aug. 8 is set at 7,000.

The Vikings will also host the San Francisco 49ers for joint practices on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18, before their week 2 preseason matchup on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the U.S. Bank Stadium.