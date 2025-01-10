Vietnamese Community of Minnesota celebrating Tết Festival in Burnsville

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Burnsville Center

MINNEAPOLIS — The Lunar New Year is less than three weeks away, but a big celebration in Burnsville this weekend is kicking things off.

The public is invited to the Burnsville Center for a family-friendly celebration of culture and new beginnings in the Vietnamese community.

The event will include cultural performances, dragon dances, food and gift vendors, children's activities, live entertainment and much more.

The Vietnamese Community of Minnesota President Tri Tang and the organization's advisor Julie Le joined WCCO's Pauleen Le on CBS News Minnesota to share more about this weekend's festivities.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

