VIDEO: Wisconsin State Trooper struck by car on snowy I-94

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. – New video shows the danger of snow-covered roads.

Dash-cam footage shows a Wisconsin State Trooper leaving his squad on Interstate 94 and walk over to a truck that was involved in a crash on the night of March 9. 

Soon after, another car loses control and slams into both the trooper and the truck.   

10p-vo-dunn-co-crash-wcco310p.jpg
Wisconsin State Patrol

The trooper went to the hospital but survived. No one else was hurt.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 10:35 PM



