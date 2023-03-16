VIDEO: Wisconsin State Trooper struck by car on snowy I-94
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. – New video shows the danger of snow-covered roads.
Dash-cam footage shows a Wisconsin State Trooper leaving his squad on Interstate 94 and walk over to a truck that was involved in a crash on the night of March 9.
Soon after, another car loses control and slams into both the trooper and the truck.
The trooper went to the hospital but survived. No one else was hurt.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
