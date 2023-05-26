Watch CBS News
Video: Suspect flees on foot after crashing during police chase in east metro

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

OAKDALE, Minn. -- A chase came to a crashing end Wednesday on Interstate 694 in Oakdale, but that did not stop the driver from trying to escape police.

A state trooper attempted to stop the driver, who was allegedly traveling at 86 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the trooper activated their emergency lights and sirens when the driver failed to stop.

The driver crashed into a guardrail and another vehicle before fleeing on foot.

With the assistance of local law enforcement, authorities located the driver a short time later.

A WCCO viewer's drone just happened to be flying over a nearby field as troopers tracked him down.

The driver was booked on suspicion of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, hit and run, criminal vehicular operation and driving with no driver's license.

Police say the innocent people the driver crashed into were seriously hurt, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

May 25, 2023

