VIDEO: Street freestyler takes high-speed jaunt through Minneapolis Skyway

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you were in the Minneapolis Skyway System some weeks back and happened to see a motorcyclist streaking through the ramps and tunnels at a high speed, you weren't alone.

This week, Red Bull shared video of Shakopee native Aaron Colton's dash through the world's largest contiguous system of enclosed, second-story bridges. The stunt was intended to showcase the Twin Cities architectural feat on a world stage.

Aaron Colton performs in Skyway System in Minneapolis. Chris Tedesco/Red Bull Content Pool

In all, the Skyway comprises nearly 10 miles of pathways within 80 city blocks, and there weren't many corners Colton didn't attempt to forge.

The video features nearly Michael Bay-esque drone footage of Colton visiting such locations as the IDS Crystal Court -- where his tricks attracted more than a few smartphone owners' attention -- as well as the neighboring Dayton's Project.

Colton's antics included riding an escalator like a particularly bumpy treadmill, doing donuts on the main stage of Orchestra Hall, and opening up the throttle to more than 70 mph in some of the Skyway's longer stretches of terrain.

Aaron Colton performs in Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis. Chris Tedesco/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull reported that Colton's ride, an electric bike, allowed him to accomplish his feat without creating a noisy commotion, and even the weather "cooperated" with the video's Feb. 20 production, as a recent major snowstorm led to a number of cancellations, which helped keep the Skyways relatively clear.

Red Bull claims that Colton was the first, "and likely the last," motorcyclist to take an extended trip through the Skyway.

You can watch the entire video below: