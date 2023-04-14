Watch CBS News
VIDEO: State patrol stops wrong-way driver on I-694

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a driver was cited after troopers stopped them traveling the wrong way on an interstate in the west metro Thursday evening.

Traffic camera video shows the motorist driving east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 694 near Highway 169, which is in the area of Maple Grove.

According to the state patrol, troopers located and stopped the vehicle. The driver was then issued a citation for driving the wrong way, with no Minnesota driver's license.

The patrol says no impairment is suspected. 

First published on April 14, 2023 / 7:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

