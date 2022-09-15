Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Small fire breaks out at Panic! At The Disco concert at Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There was some panic on stage during the Panic! At The Disco concert at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Wednesday night.

Social media videos show a small fire breaking out on the stage while the band was performing.

People who were at the show told WCCO that crews put the fire out quickly -- and the show went on.

No official word yet on how this happened, but the band does use pyrotechnics.

