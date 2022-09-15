VIDEO: Small fire breaks out at Panic! At The Disco concert at Xcel Energy Center

Small fire breaks out at Panic! At The Disco concert at Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There was some panic on stage during the Panic! At The Disco concert at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Wednesday night.

Social media videos show a small fire breaking out on the stage while the band was performing.

People who were at the show told WCCO that crews put the fire out quickly -- and the show went on.

No official word yet on how this happened, but the band does use pyrotechnics.