Watch CBS News
Crime

Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids
Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids 00:33

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.

Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.

10p-vo-coon-rapids-chas-wcco1x88.jpg
Coon Rapids Police

A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.

When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.

Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 10:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.