Video: Police make arrest at gunpoint on Hwy. 62 near Edina

EDINA, Minn. — Police made a dramatic arrest at gunpoint Sunday morning on a south metro highway.

Just before 9 a.m., MnDOT traffic cameras captured officers drawing their weapons on a driver who was face down on eastbound Highway 62 near southbound Highway 169.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis man says he owes nearly $10,000 in fees to auto shop after declining repair

MnDOT

The video shows an unmarked police vehicle in the background and a black SUV turned the opposite way. A third officer is seen getting out of that vehicle with a weapon drawn.

WCCO has reached out to authorities for more information on this arrest.