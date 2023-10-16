Video: Police make arrest at gunpoint on Hwy. 62 near Edina
EDINA, Minn. — Police made a dramatic arrest at gunpoint Sunday morning on a south metro highway.
Just before 9 a.m., MnDOT traffic cameras captured officers drawing their weapons on a driver who was face down on eastbound Highway 62 near southbound Highway 169.
The video shows an unmarked police vehicle in the background and a black SUV turned the opposite way. A third officer is seen getting out of that vehicle with a weapon drawn.
WCCO has reached out to authorities for more information on this arrest.
