Watch CBS News
Crime

Video: Police make arrest at gunpoint on Hwy. 62 near Edina

By Steve Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Highway 62 arrest caught on camera
WATCH: Highway 62 arrest caught on camera 00:28

EDINA, Minn. — Police made a dramatic arrest at gunpoint Sunday morning on a south metro highway.

Just before 9 a.m., MnDOT traffic cameras captured officers drawing their weapons on a driver who was face down on eastbound Highway 62 near southbound Highway 169.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis man says he owes nearly $10,000 in fees to auto shop after declining repair

530p-vo-hwy-62-arrest-wcco47b0.jpg
MnDOT

The video shows an unmarked police vehicle in the background and a black SUV turned the opposite way. A third officer is seen getting out of that vehicle with a weapon drawn.

WCCO has reached out to authorities for more information on this arrest.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 6:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.