VIDEO: Motorists throw objects, including landscaping blocks, in Richfield road rage incident

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Police in Richfield say one person was taken into custody after a road rage incident that was caught on a traffic camera Tuesday evening. 

According to police, officers and Minnesota State Patrol troopers at 6:16 p.m. responded to the incident at an off-ramp from eastbound Highway 62 to Portland Avenue.

The initial altercation apparently began on southbound Interstate 35W in Minneapolis and ended up at the off-ramp. There, police say the "involved parties exited their vehicles and engaged in a physical altercation."

Traffic cam video shows several people throwing objects at each other's vehicles. At least one person is seen throwing a landscaping block from a nearby yard. 

Police say the three involved parties were located and one man was arrested. He was taken to Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on pending assault charges. 

The incident remains under investigation by police and the state patrol. 

First published on May 10, 2023 / 12:01 PM

