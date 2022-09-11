VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over the weekend

Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over the weekend

Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over the weekend

Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over the weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A massive fire that engulfed an RV in downtown St. Paul was captured on video.

Mike Smith, who took the video, said the RV was fully engulfed by fire at around 1 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was parked near Rice Park.

WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for more information, so check back for updates.