VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over the weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A massive fire that engulfed an RV in downtown St. Paul was captured on video.

Mike Smith, who took the video, said the RV was fully engulfed by fire at around 1 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was parked near Rice Park.

WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for more information, so check back for updates. 

September 11, 2022

