Video: Fighting eagles get stuck together in Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.

Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.

Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.

There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory

