Video: Driver flies into air after getting struck by car in Shoreview

SHOREVIEW, Minn. -- What started as a simple spinout in Shoreview quickly became much more serious.

Video shows a driver come around a curve and slide off into a ditch on Interstate 694. The driver can then be seen getting out of their car and checking for damage. Seven minutes later, another car comes around the curve and slides off the road, hitting the car and the driver.

"We're fortunate that that driver only had minor injuries in that crash and it just highlights the importance of making sure you stay in your vehicle," said Lt. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol. "We understand if you need to get out to clear the exhaust from snow but make it quick."

Shank says a lot of the crashes the state patrol sees every day are preventable.

"We're seeing drivers that aren't driving to those conditions. They're driving too fast and they're ending up in the ditch, they're ending up in a crash and those are things that completely preventable if we just make sure we're driving to the road conditions," he said.

He added that drivers who spin out can call roadside services, but they can also call state patrol.

"We're there to help and our lights can help to slow traffic down," Shank said.

The State Patrol is still investigating the circumstances leading up to that crash; no word on any citations.