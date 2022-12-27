VIDEO: Bear cub “adjusts” trail cam that later captured up-close shots of wildlife

VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minn. -- A bear cub in northern Minnesota seemingly has a good eye for framing a shot.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project last week shared a video of a bear cub "adjusting" a trail camera in northern Minnesota.

The camera then captured some up-close shots of wildlife for the next couple months, including wolves, lynx and more.

The research group says the footage was taken from early September to late October.

This little chubby cubby thought our camera needed some strategic "re-adjusting” and figured it was the best bear for the job! And while this cub did a much better job than most of its comrades…the camera captured some very nice, up-close videos of wildlife! pic.twitter.com/3XDUDtv8jq — Voyageurs Wolf Project (@VoyaWolfProject) December 21, 2022