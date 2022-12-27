VIDEO: Bear cub "adjusts" trail cam that later captured up-close shots of wildlife
VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minn. -- A bear cub in northern Minnesota seemingly has a good eye for framing a shot.
The Voyageurs Wolf Project last week shared a video of a bear cub "adjusting" a trail camera in northern Minnesota.
The camera then captured some up-close shots of wildlife for the next couple months, including wolves, lynx and more.
The research group says the footage was taken from early September to late October.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.