VIDEO: 12-year-old Ann Arbor boy leads police on chase in stolen forklift
By Sara Powers
/ CBS Detroit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 12-year-old boy in a stolen forklift led Ann Arbor officers on a chase Saturday evening, police said.
At about 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers were dispatched to Forsyth Middle School, located at 1564 Newport Road, after receiving a report of a juvenile trying to steal a construction vehicle.
Officers found the stolen forklift being driven southbound on Brooks Street near Pearl Street at about 6:48 p.m.
Ann Arbor police say officers pursued the forklift with their emergency lights and sirens, going about 15 to 20 mph.
While the pursuit ensued, the 12-year-old hit 10 parked cars.
At about 7:18 p.m., Washtenaw County deputies picked up the pursuit after the 12-year-old drove the forklift northbound on Nixon Road and crossed the M-14 bridge.
Police say the driver came to a stop at about 7:53 p.m. near M-14 and Gotfredson.
The boy was taken into custody.
No one was injured during the pursuit.
An investigation revealed the boy unlocked the forklift with a key hidden inside the cab. The vehicle is a Construction Genie GTH-636 Telehandler with a forklift.
The investigation is ongoing.
Juvenile petitions were authorized Monday for unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, fleeing a police officer and resisting and obstructing a police officer, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.