Vice President Kamala Harris to visit St. Cloud next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to St. Cloud next week following the State of the Union address.

The Office of the Vice President says Harris will go to St. Cloud on Feb. 9 to "highlight how the Administration's investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying, union jobs."

President Joe Biden, Harris, and the Cabinet plan to visit over 20 states and host over 30 events to showcase Biden's economic agenda.

The State of the Union is on the evening of Feb. 7.

RELATED: What Biden is likely to address in his State of the Union speech

A White House official said the president's Tuesday address will "underscore the significant progress our nation has made during one of the most challenging periods in our history" and look ahead to the next two years.