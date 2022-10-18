Vice President Harris to visit Minnesota this weekend, with abortion rights her focus
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Minnesota just days before the midterm election.
Harris will be in St. Paul on Saturday for a "moderated conversation on protecting productive rights," according to her office.
She will also speak at a finance event hosted by Gov. Tim Walz.
Harris was in Wisconsin last month for a Democratic Attorneys General Association event, where she urged participants to fight for abortion rights.
President Joe Biden was last in Minnesota in April to attend the COVID-delayed memorial service of Vice President Walter Mondale.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.