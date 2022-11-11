Veteran helps rescue two puppies dumped on gravel road in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- A Minnesota veteran is getting attention after he helped rescue two puppies that had been dumped on a gravel road in Cambridge.

Jeff Barrett assisted his fiancée, Azure Davis, Executive Director of Ruff Start Rescue, in the rescue effort earlier this week after the organization received a call asking if they could take the abandoned dogs.

Jeff Barrett is a Marine and veteran who helped rescue two dogs dumped in central Minnesota. Ruff Start Rescue

The puppies were examined by vet techs and the medical director at Ruff Start and were found to be malnourished, emaciated, anemic, and infested with worms and fleas.

Though the size of 4-month-old puppies, looking at their teeth revealed that the dogs were over eight months old.

Barrett, a Marine, got the honor of naming the puppies. He named one dog Chesty, after Marine Corps Lieutenant General Chesty Puller. Puller was one of the most decorated Marines and the only one to be awarded five Navy Crosses.

The other dog was named Murph after Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy. Murphy was a Navy SEAL officer awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the War in Afghanistan.

Ruff Start says the names are fitting as the dogs have "displayed strength and tenacity through their ordeal."

Chesty and Murph were rescued after being dumped on a gravel road in Cambridge, Minn. Ruff Start Rescue

The rescue says the two puppies will be available for adoption once they are healthier.

Davis says this is the second case of someone dumping animals that the rescue has seen this week.

Click here to learn more about Ruff Start Rescue.