Veteran-owned Duluth brewery gives back to veterans by bringing them into the brewing process

DULUTH, Minn. – Craft breweries are all over the state of Minnesota, but there is one in Duluth with a special mission.

Warrior Brewing Company was founded by two disabled veterans in 2020. Matt Caple is an Army veteran and Ben Gipson is an Air Force veteran.

"We want to make some of the best craft beer in our region, but also we do want to continue to give back," said Caple.

Around once a month, they host different veteran nonprofit groups to brew their own beer from beginning to end. On Monday, South Dakota-based group Wings of Valor flew in to be part of the brewing experience.

"They'll come back out when the beer is finished, too, and do specialized bottles, which we'll donate 50% of all the funds directly to their organization," said Gipson.

Sean Adams is a Marine veteran and co-founder of the nonprofit Wings of Valor, which helps transition military members out of war and back home through holistic care. The Valkyrie, which is a Golden Honey Ale, is the beer they're brewing, which will help them continue to do their mission.

"I just think it's very important for veteran communities to give back to each other," said Adams. "Without the money, we're unable to fly veterans in, and we're unable to feed them three meals a day."

The subtle benefits of all the work they're doing is happening over shared glasses of beer.

"There are people here for you, and you have a sense of belonging again," said Caple.

The Valkyrie batch by Wings of Valor veterans will be on tap at Warrior Brewing Company in about three weeks, and the cans will be on the shelves of your local liquor stores in about a month.

Warrior Brewing Company also hires veterans and first responders, giving them employment after serving.

