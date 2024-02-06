Watch CBS News
Vehicle strikes buggy carrying 6 in Pine County; 2 children hospitalized

By Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

HINCKLEY, Minn. — Two children were taken to be hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in Pine County last week.

According to county officials, the crash happened Thursday along the 27000 block of Hinckley Road. The driver of the vehicle called 911 after the crash.

Arriving crews found that six persons were in the buggy at the time of the crash. Of those, two had sustained life-threatening injuries. The 2- and 4-year-old victims were taken to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.

The driver of the vehicle didn't sustain any injuries. The crash is still being investigated.

Earlier this week, a 35-year-old southern Minnesota woman was charged in a crash with a buggy that killed two children. That crash happened last September on County Road 1 south of the intersection with County Road 102, near Sumner Center. According to the complaint in that case, the driver was high on meth at the time of the crash, and tried to get her twin sister to take the fall for her.

February 6, 2024

