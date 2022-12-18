Vehicle bursts into flames on I-35E in Mendota Heights, driver arrested
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorist showed signs of impairment following a vehicle fire in Mendota Heights Sunday morning.
Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed the car burst into flames shortly after 4 a.m. in a ditch off of Interstate 35E near Highway 62.
The fire was put out by emergency responders in about 30 minutes.
According to the state patrol, it was a single-vehicle crash and there were no injuries.
The state patrol says the driver "showed signs of impairment" and was then processed for driving while impaired.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.