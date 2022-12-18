Vehicle bursts into flames on I-35E in Mendota Heights, driver arrested

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorist showed signs of impairment following a vehicle fire in Mendota Heights Sunday morning.

Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed the car burst into flames shortly after 4 a.m. in a ditch off of Interstate 35E near Highway 62.

MnDOT

The fire was put out by emergency responders in about 30 minutes.

According to the state patrol, it was a single-vehicle crash and there were no injuries.

The state patrol says the driver "showed signs of impairment" and was then processed for driving while impaired.