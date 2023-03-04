Watch CBS News
Vandals target Minneapolis pregnancy center

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Vandals targeted a Minneapolis pregnancy center Friday night.

The president of Our First Care posted a video of the damage on Facebook. Vandals broke windows and wrote graffiti on the building, including the message, "If abortions aren't safe, neither are you."

The organization, which opposes abortion, provides free pregnancy and child services to families in need.

March 4, 2023

