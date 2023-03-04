Vandals target Minneapolis pregnancy center
MINNEAPOLIS – Vandals targeted a Minneapolis pregnancy center Friday night.
The president of Our First Care posted a video of the damage on Facebook. Vandals broke windows and wrote graffiti on the building, including the message, "If abortions aren't safe, neither are you."
The organization, which opposes abortion, provides free pregnancy and child services to families in need.
