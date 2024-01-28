USA Hockey to require neck guards for players under 18 following death of Adam Johnson

STILLWATER, Minn. — A tragic death is leading to more changes in the sport of hockey.

Minnesota native Adam Johnson was killed during a game in England last year when a skate cut his neck.

USA Hockey announced Sunday it would require neck guards for all players younger than 18.

Coach Joe Kaufman says half the players on his eight-and-under Stillwater girls hockey team already wear them, and more want to.

"Player safety is always paramount," he said.

Annie Cashman, who coaches the girls varsity team at Stillwater Area High School, welcomes the new rule as she says the game is faster than ever.

As part of its announcement, USA Hockey's chief medical and safety officer, Dr. Michael Stuart, said, "USA Hockey has always been committed to player safety. We've researched prevention of skate blade lacerations. We're very excited now because there are better products."

Youth coaches believe it won't take long for kids to get used to wearing the new padding.

"When I grew up playing it was like having a piece of cardboard around your neck," Cashman said. "What they're doing [now] with actually putting them in the shirts and having them with wrist guards, I actually think it won't be as big of a hindrance as we think it will be."

USA Hockey doesn't oversee high school hockey in Minnesota, so this announcement won't impact athletes there, but the rule goes into effect this summer for all USA Hockey-sanctioned tournaments, clinics and events.

"It's mandatory in Canada already, so the point that the USA is now just matching what our counterparts up in Canada have, I think it's about time we did that as well," Kaufman said.

The Minnesota State High School League told WCCO it "strongly recommends" neck guards, although they are not required yet.

Read MSHSL's full statement below.

The Minnesota State High School League was informed today that USA Hockey approved a change in their rules to require neck laceration protection for players of all age classifications, other than adults, beginning on August 1, 2024 for the 2024-2025 season and beyond. The League follows the rules of the National Federation of State High School Associations and operates within their rules, and with support from the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, Minnesota strongly recommends the use of this protective equipment in high school hockey. The NFHS Hockey Rules Committee meets this April and Minnesota, as well as North Dakota, have representation on this committee. Safety in all sports remains a primary concern for the League and the rules committee will review all information used by USA Hockey in making this change," League Executive Director Erich Martens said. "Should the NFHS approve the neck laceration protection requirement, the League will implement that requirement here in Minnesota.