U.S. Women's Soccer defeats South Korea 3-0 at Allianz Field in near sell out

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Over 19,000 fans showed up to Allianz Field in the pouring rain Tuesday night to watch the U.S. Women's Soccer (USWNT) team take on South Korea.

It was one of the final friendly matches before the team headed to the Paris Olympics to compete next month.

Red white and blue filled the concourses at Allianz. The support for Team USA was undeniable.

"I'm here to see Alex Morgan. She came here one time and we missed it, and we thought we were never going to see her again, but she's coming so let's go!" said Grace Franzwa, a fan and young soccer player from the Twin Cities.

One family traveled three hours, from Steven's Point, Wisconsin, to be at this match.

"[The USA players] just show me what I can do and that I can live up to my potential and they just inspire me so much," said Amelia Castleberg, a fan and young soccer player.

This team inspires so many young people in the crowd to dream big.

"I really want to be a soccer player like them or I would like to help soccer, like be a soccer coach or something," Emmi Beckman, a fan and young soccer player from the Twin Cities.

USWNT defeated South Korea 3-0.

The third USA goal was scored by 16-year-old Lily Yohannes, making her the third youngest player to score for the U.S. Women's team.