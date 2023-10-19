Watch CBS News
Urban Wok celebrates 5-year anniversary, looks to expand

By Beret Leone

/ CBS Minnesota

MAPLE GROVE — An award-winning restaurant in the Twin Cities is looking to expand. Urban Wok specializes in global fusion food.

The franchise restaurant celebrated its five-year anniversary this month and earlier this year won Nation's Restaurant News 2023 Breakout Brand. Its brand focuses on three main concepts: health, convenience and flavor.

Right now, there are five Urban Wok locations in Minnesota: St. Paul, Maple Grove, Chaska, Shakopee and St. Louis Park. It also has locations in Georgia and South Carolina.  

