Urban explorers find human remains in downtown St. Paul cave

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Firefighters recovered a body from a St. Paul cave Wednesday night.

The St. Paul Fire Department says crews were called just after 6 p.m. to a cave near Eagle Parkway and Exchange Street South, by the Saint Paul RiverCentre Parking Ramp.

Urban explorers at the site told firefighters they called 911 after finding "the deceased remains of a person in a confined space."

The fire department's Advanced Technical Rescue Team was called in to secure the body and carefully hoist it out of the space.

No one was hurt in the effort that took crews nearly three hours to complete.

The St. Paul Police Department is leading the investigation. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the individual and determine their cause of death.

