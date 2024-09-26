Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Welfare check leads to discovery of dead bodies inside Uptown Minneapolis apartment

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Sept. 26, 2024
Morning headlines from Sept. 26, 2024 03:43

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say they're investigating after a woman and a man were found dead inside an apartment in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the building off Hennepin Avenue and West 31st Street at about 9:37 a.m. for a welfare check of an "unresponsive adult male."

While inside the apartment, officers discovered two deceased people.

Police say the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release their names and causes of death following their investigation.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 21-year WCCO-TV veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.