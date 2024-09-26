Welfare check leads to discovery of dead bodies inside Uptown Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say they're investigating after a woman and a man were found dead inside an apartment in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the building off Hennepin Avenue and West 31st Street at about 9:37 a.m. for a welfare check of an "unresponsive adult male."

While inside the apartment, officers discovered two deceased people.

Police say the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release their names and causes of death following their investigation.