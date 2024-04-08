Uptown Art Fair canceled due to Hennepin Avenue construction

MINNEAPOLIS — The Uptown Art Fair in Minneapolis has been called off for the third time in the last five years, organizers announced Monday.

The event had been scheduled for Aug. 2 through Aug. 4, but the Directors of the Uptown Art Fair decided to cancel it due to the road construction and closure of Hennepin Avenue.

Organizers said they determined "the event's integrity would be compromised by relocating within the Uptown community and downsizing to a smaller venue solely on Park Board property at The Mall."

As an alternative, the group announced its new event "The Uptown Art Experience" that will run all summer. It will feature immersive art installations, pop-up events, a public art competition and more, organizers say.

"We must embrace the changes thrust upon us and evolve into something uniquely special, mirroring the spirit of Uptown itself," Director Jill Osiecki said.

The fair was also canceled in 2020 for the first time in its history due to the pandemic and in 2021 because of "several unanticipated challenges and events."

This year is the 60th anniversary of the Uptown Art Fair.