Upper Harbor site aims to be hub for art, recreation, affordable housing

MINNEAPOLIS — It's described as a once-in-a-generation project, and it's happening on the Mississippi Riverfront.

The Upper Harbor site is in the city of Minneapolis, but the plan is that its reach will go way beyond.

For many, the Minneapolis riverfront is a place to connect and a place to reflect.

"I get to people watch. It is also a place of solace where I get to come and just watch the water and kind of block off everything else that's happening in the world and just be at peace with the mighty Mississippi, which is our greatest resource," said DeVon Nolen, a North Minneapolis resident and health and wellness advocate.

North Minneapolis is Nolen's home; she's a proud fifth generation resident.

"Love the deep rich culture we have here, it's just unique to other places in the world," said Nolen.

Soon, it will be even more active: the riverfront which cuts off right at North Minneapolis is being extended from Olson Park North, and then there's an even larger project upstream.

The Upper Harbor project is about 50 acres in size. It's a partnership of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the City of Minneapolis.

"There will be mixed use, performing arts developments, there will be a performing arts center. There will be places to live, places to recreate, places to live and a lot of green space to enjoy also," said Hilary Holmes, a senior project director with the city.

The plan is to partner with First Avenue for concerts, and have walkable riverfront with affordable housing.

"It's a once-in-a-generation project. The size and scope and the community benefits it can deliver to the northside and to the region," said Holmes.

The extended river walk at Olson park and the Upper Harbor Park at Washington Street and Dowling Avenue are set to open sometime next year. The whole project will take about ten more years to complete.