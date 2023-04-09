"Unusual activity" on tech network causes closure of Rochester Public Schools on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Rochester Public Schools will be closed Monday due to "unusual activity" on the district's technology network, officials said.

In a message to families, the district said the activity was detected Thursday, and in response, RPS "shut down our network and almost all of our core technology systems."

"Because it would be very difficult to provide students with instruction and school services without access to the Internet and core systems, we are going to ask students not to report to school on Monday, April 10," the district said. "We will use that day to plan on how to operate school with no or reduced access to technology systems starting on Tuesday, April 11."

Sports and other extracurriculars will go on as planned.

The district is investigating the incident.