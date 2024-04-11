Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

University of St. Thomas' Lee and Penny Anderson Arena under scrutiny for possible environmental impacts

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from April 11, 2024
Morning headlines from April 11, 2024 03:06

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals will consider on Thursday the possible negative environmental impacts of the proposed Lee and Penny Anderson Arena on the University of St Thomas' St. Paul campus.

Advocates for Responsible Development sued the city of St. Paul in December for what they believe is an inadequate environmental analysis worksheet for the arena, which would be used for both hockey and basketball.

MORE NEWS: 5 wells in Hastings have unsafe levels of PFAS under new EPA regulation

The lawsuit cites the failure to fully assess greenhouse gases generated by the arena and dramatic increases in traffic in the area.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 7:40 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.