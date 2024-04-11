University of St. Thomas' Lee and Penny Anderson Arena under scrutiny for possible environmental impacts

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals will consider on Thursday the possible negative environmental impacts of the proposed Lee and Penny Anderson Arena on the University of St Thomas' St. Paul campus.

Advocates for Responsible Development sued the city of St. Paul in December for what they believe is an inadequate environmental analysis worksheet for the arena, which would be used for both hockey and basketball.

The lawsuit cites the failure to fully assess greenhouse gases generated by the arena and dramatic increases in traffic in the area.