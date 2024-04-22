Watch CBS News
U of M's ReUse program prevents waste by giving new life to campus furniture, supplies and more

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday is Earth Day and while the day is focused on promoting recycling and sustainability, the University of Minnesota's ReUse program prioritizes it all year round.

The program collects surplus office furniture, supplies, equipment and parts from the campus' 250 buildings and makes them available to university departments or individuals for purchase.

The ReUse program redistributes more than $200,000 of furniture and equipment each year and works to recycle and reduce unwanted steel, aluminum, wood, cardboard and paper, as well as other construction materials that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

Members of the public can shop the never-ending variety of items every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The warehouse is located at 883 29th Avenue SE in Minneapolis.

For more information about the program, click here.

