University of Minnesota announces new "Kudos" apple variety
MINNEAPOLIS — A new apple variety from the University of Minnesota is said to be sweet with occasional "tropical" overtones.
On Thursday, the university's Department of Horticultural Sciences announced the new variety, Kudos. It's the 29th apple release from the university.
Kudos was developed by crossing the university's popular Honeycrisp and Zestar apples, which makes it a sister to the also-popular SweeTango apples.
"The gorgeous red apple has a crisp, juicy texture, and a sweet, well-balanced flavor, with occasional tropical undertones," the horticulture department said in a social media post.
Consumers looking to try a Kudos apple will have to wait a while, however. It takes a few years for new trees to bear fruit.
