Watch CBS News
Local News

University of Minnesota announces new "Kudos" apple variety

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Kitchen: Apple season in Minnesota is in full swing
WCCO Kitchen: Apple season in Minnesota is in full swing 03:29

MINNEAPOLIS — A new apple variety from the University of Minnesota is said to be sweet with occasional "tropical" overtones.

On Thursday, the university's Department of Horticultural Sciences announced the new variety, Kudos. It's the 29th apple release from the university.

Kudos was developed by crossing the university's popular Honeycrisp and Zestar apples, which makes it a sister to the also-popular SweeTango apples.

"The gorgeous red apple has a crisp, juicy texture, and a sweet, well-balanced flavor, with occasional tropical undertones," the horticulture department said in a social media post.

Consumers looking to try a Kudos apple will have to wait a while, however. It takes a few years for new trees to bear fruit. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 12:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.