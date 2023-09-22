University of Minnesota announces new "Kudos" apple variety

WCCO Kitchen: Apple season in Minnesota is in full swing

WCCO Kitchen: Apple season in Minnesota is in full swing

WCCO Kitchen: Apple season in Minnesota is in full swing

MINNEAPOLIS — A new apple variety from the University of Minnesota is said to be sweet with occasional "tropical" overtones.

On Thursday, the university's Department of Horticultural Sciences announced the new variety, Kudos. It's the 29th apple release from the university.

Kudos was developed by crossing the university's popular Honeycrisp and Zestar apples, which makes it a sister to the also-popular SweeTango apples.

"The gorgeous red apple has a crisp, juicy texture, and a sweet, well-balanced flavor, with occasional tropical undertones," the horticulture department said in a social media post.

Introducing Kudos™, the University of Minnesota’s 29th apple release! The gorgeous red apple has a crisp, juicy texture, and a sweet, well-balanced flavor, with occasional tropical undertones.https://t.co/QDMDdc8jVp pic.twitter.com/iD4Fzknkyn — UMN Horticulture (@UMNHorticulture) September 21, 2023

Consumers looking to try a Kudos apple will have to wait a while, however. It takes a few years for new trees to bear fruit.