University of Minnesota and Essentia Health announce $1 billion proposal for nonprofit

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota and Essentia Health are proposing to form a nonprofit that would invest up to $1 billion in improving statewide health care access over five years.

The proposal, announced by the university and Duluth-based health system Friday, aims to help with rising health care costs, workforce shortages in the health care field, provide care in more rural and Tribal communities and "structural inequities that amplify health disparities."

"Our state's health care providers and leaders, as well as everyday Minnesotans, have said loud and clear that we need a health care transformation in Minnesota to increase access to care and keep patients close to home with high quality care," said University of Minnesota President Rebecca Cunningham in a statement Friday.

The nonprofit would also provide funding to the University of Minnesota Medical School.

"With nearly 70% of all Minnesota physicians having been trained at the University, we know that continuing to deliver excellent patient outcomes while building a sustainable healthcare future rests on the foundation of a strong medical school," said Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman.

The University is currently in an agreement with Fairview Health Services, which is set to end in 2026. According to the university, the proposal for the nonprofit has been shared with Fairview.

"We are at an inflection point in our relationship with Fairview Health Services that requires an urgent and innovative solution," said Cunningham. "We envision this model as a new path forward in our relationship, one that builds on the momentum all those at M Health Fairview have built and that continues to put patients first, consistent with our organizations' shared priorities.

In 2023, the university announced intentions to gain full ownership of the existing healthcare facilities on its Twin Cities campuses, currently owned by Fairview.