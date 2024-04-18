More Minnesotans turning to 211 for help with housing, other basic necessities

MINNEAPOLIS — When you have an emergency, you call 911. But what about a financial crisis? United Way reports more and more Minnesotans are turning to 211, a free community helpline.

"It's really a place to go when you don't know where else to go or where to start," Twin Cities United Way 211 and 988 Director Julie Ogunleye said.

In 2023, more than 300,000 people called the helpline, with about half of those calls related to housing challenges. In 2024 alone, United Way says calls related to basic necessities have gone up about 20%.

"Requests for material goods like household items, clothing, some of those tangible needs people have, as well as food," Ogunleye said.

The federal poverty guideline for a family of four sits at $31,200. While many programs will help people who earn double that, Ogunleye says more and more people are falling through the cracks.

"We hear from people every day that are making more than those benchmarks and yet still are struggling," she said.

Recent data shows Minnesotans visited food shelves 7.5 million times last year, up 2 million from the record in 2022. It's why hunger leaders are pushing for millions in state funding.

"We all need help sometimes," Ogunleye said. "None of us go through this life alone. It is OK to ask for help."

It can be a challenge, but one United Way says it's determined to face.

"There are families who earn too much for some of those programs," Ogunleye said. "In those cases, we work with them to find alternatives or programs that could offset their family budget for the month."

The service is available 24/7, 365 days a year.