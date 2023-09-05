United Airlines resumes flights, lifts nationwide ground stop after "systemwide technology issue"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- United Airlines halted all of its flights nationwide for more than an hour on Tuesday afternoon, due to "systemwide technology issue."
The Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control System Command Center confirmed the Chicago-based airline had requested the ground stop for all of its flights due to an "equipment issue."
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, United said they were holding all of their planes at their departure airports due to a "systemwide technology issue."
The FAA confirmed the ground stop had been lifted as of around 12:50 p.m. Central Time, after being in place for more than an hour. United confirmed it was resuming flights.
As of 1:30 p.m., flight tracking website FlightAware was reporting 48 delayed United flights at O'Hare International Airport, and no cancellations. Systemwide, there were 301 delayed United flights, and 7 cancellations.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was briefed on the outage and vowed to assist passengers affected.
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California said he was flying on a United plane cross country when the ground stop occurred and promised to investigate the cause.
