Union Gospel Mission serves hundreds of free Christmas meals

By Adam Duxter

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Volunteers at St. Paul's Union Gospel Mission served up hundreds of Christmas Day meals during a free lunch on Wednesday.

The annual event is free and open to anyone who needs a meal.

"We just want people to know that they're welcome," volunteer Bob Schoenbaum said. "We want people to know that god loves them. We want people to know that this is a place that they can come."

The sit-down meal placed volunteers as wait staff, which Union Gospel Mission says is to create an environment of respect and dignity.

"We're living our faith through our works and our actions, and we give love and grace through those works and deeds," said Sarah Peterka of Union Gospel Mission. "Folks who experience homelessness sometimes feel invisible or ignored – so it's taking that moment to say, 'Merry Christmas, good morning, what can I get you, can we talk?' It's just that time to connect together."

"Everybody who comes through is going through something — we want people to know this is a place they can come and they can feel the love and the care that we can provide," Schoenbaum said. 

