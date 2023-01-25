Union Depot in St. Paul names 2023 Doggie Depot Royalty

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two local pups have been crowned canine royalty and will get to walk in a parade Saturday.

The Doggie Depot Queen is Lucy, a 3-year-old Husky mix who received 345 votes among the 93 queen nominees. She loves all people and dogs and is a great singer.

Rio, a 2-year-old Shih Tzu who brews his own beer, was crowned Doggie Depot King with 326 votes among the 100 king nominees.

Lucy and Rio were crowned Doggie Depot Royalty. Union Depot

The two will have their first debut as royalty in the King Boreas Grande Day Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday. They will walk with volunteers from Adopt a Husky Minnesota.

Rio and Lucy will also be at the Union Depot in St. Paul on Feb. 4 for free dog yoga. Afterward, they will officially be crowned the 2023 St. Paul Winter Carnival Canine King and Queen by the Carnival Royal Family.