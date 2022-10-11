"Unhappy coaches" at Big 10 Media Days in Minneapolis

CBS Sports, Big Ten Conference reach new 7-year deal CBS Sports, Big Ten Conference reach new 7-year deal 00:19

MINNEAPOLIS - Big Ten basketball media days are in Minneapolis at Target Center this year ... and judging from some of the reactions online, not everyone's thrilled by the prospect.

The event features select coaches and players from every team in the conference.

Apparently, there are some "unhappy coaches" about the location, according to college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

Big Ten media events are usually held in Chicago or Indianapolis.

Goodman says total media turnout for the event will be "significantly lower" due to the location.

One reason coaches aren't happy may be because Minnesota is on the western side of Big Ten territory, which is farther away from most conference schools.

The conference is moving farther west in 2024 however, when USC and UCLA join.