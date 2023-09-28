BCA releases name of man, 23, shot by undercover drug task force members in Granite Falls

UPDATE (Oct. 2. 2023): The BCA has released the name of the suspect who was shot by law enforcement. What follows is a revised version of the original story.



GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Granite Falls man who was shot last week by undercover deputies.

Dylan McKaide Anderson-Butler, 23, was shot on Sept. 27 by a Swift County Sheriff's deputy. Another deputy used his Taser in the encounter. Both deputies are members of the CEE-VI Drug Task Force. State law allows the sheriff's office to keep the identity of the undercover deputies private. Both are on standard administrative leave.

According to the BCA, the deputies and other task force members pulled over a vehicle that Anderson-Butler was a passenger in to serve an arrest warrant. When the driver pulled over, Anderson-Butler allegedly ran away toward the Granite Falls City Cemetery. Deputies told the BCA there "appeared to be a gun in his waistband."

As Anderson-Butler fled, one of the deputies deployed his Taser, while another fired his rifle and wounded him.

Anderson-Butler was seriously hurt and was treated at HCMC, before being released into police custody.

The BCA was called to the scene of the shooting, where they recovered "a handgun and controlled substance." None of the task force members were wearing body cameras during the encounter, and there was no squad car camera footage.

The BCA's investigation is still in progress.