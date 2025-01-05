'Underconsumption' lifestyle takes over social media

Watch CBS News
Some Minnesotans’ New Year’s resolutions involve spending less
MINNEAPOLIS — Coming off the holiday shopping season, many people are starting the new year with resolutions to buy less and save money. It follows an emerging trend of anti-consumerism, made popular by young people on social media who are choosing to limit purchases and only spend on quality items made to last. 

Open TikTok, and many will find clothing haul after clothing haul. But there's a corner of the internet that's pushing back. 

"Underconsumption is just stepping back from that pressure to consume and consuming mindfully and being really honest about if you're actually using those items," said McKenzie Mack, a creator posting about the trend on TikTok. 

The people posting about underconsumption often show off their homes and apartments, showing the minimal products they use. Many, say they're doing it to save money and the environment. 

"I think it's wonderful. If we can save our landfills, if we can be more conscious with how we're spending our money, and be more responsible with our dollars," said Nicole Middendorf, CEO and Wealth Advisor at Prosper Wealth Financial.

Whether leaning into underconsumption or not, Middendorf says the new year is a good time for everyone to take charge of their own finances. 
  
"Have a budget, but have a budget and really say, 'Okay, do I really need this? Or is it just a want?' And to stop and pause," she said. 

Middendorf says a good trick to prevent impulse buying is to add items to your online shopping cart but wait until the end of the week to purchase them. That way you may realize, by then, you don't actually need the products.

"If you received a raise, don't just take that raise and spend it, adjust your 401k plan or put more money away," she said. 

