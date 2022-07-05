Under new law, Minnesota's THC edibles can't look like candy

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A news conference aimed at getting answers about Minnesota's new THC edible law is instead raising more questions.

DFL lawmakers on Tuesday said that under the new law, edibles can't look like candy. However, they admit that some on the market do.

Beyond that, there is also uncertainty about who is supposed to enforce this new law.

The new law, which went into effect over the weekend, has resulted in long lines and a buying frenzy at hemp stores. Under the law, you can buy edibles of 5 milligrams per serving, with a limit of 50 milligrams per package.

"One must be 21 or older to purchase these products. It cannot bear likeness to candy animals or fruit," Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina) said.

Lawmakers admit this part of the law is not clear either to the public or to those selling the products. Nor is it clear who is enforcing the new statute.

Advocates say they are meeting with the Minnesota League of Cities and are hoping to have answers on some of these questions at a news conference later this week.

Some Republican lawmakers are privately suggesting they didn't know the bill would legalize edibles. In a video from May 9, upon approving the law, Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka) is heard saying, "We didn't just legalize marijuana -- we didn't do that, did we?"

DFL lawmakers insist the edibles law was always clear and that the final goal in future sessions is full legalization of marijuana.

"This is an important step forward," Rep. Ryan Winkler (DFL-St. Louis Park) said. "I don't think we are going to go backwards."

WCCO reached out to Abeler today but did not hear back.