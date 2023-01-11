Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

"Unbreakable" at the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery

/ CBS Minnesota

Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Derek James is highlighting a free opportunity to learn about Minnesota African American settlers and pioneers in the 1800s.

It's a featured exhibit called "Unbreakable" at the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery in North Minneapolis.

Derek talked to museum co-founder Coventry Cowens about some of the influential men and women who migrated here, the struggles they faced, and the communities they built.

To learn more, click here.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 3:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.