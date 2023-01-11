"Unbreakable" at the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery
Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Derek James is highlighting a free opportunity to learn about Minnesota African American settlers and pioneers in the 1800s.
It's a featured exhibit called "Unbreakable" at the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery in North Minneapolis.
Derek talked to museum co-founder Coventry Cowens about some of the influential men and women who migrated here, the struggles they faced, and the communities they built.
To learn more, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.