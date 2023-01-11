Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Derek James is highlighting a free opportunity to learn about Minnesota African American settlers and pioneers in the 1800s.

It's a featured exhibit called "Unbreakable" at the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery in North Minneapolis.

Derek talked to museum co-founder Coventry Cowens about some of the influential men and women who migrated here, the struggles they faced, and the communities they built.

