Unbelted 16-year-old killed in Scott County crash, sheriff reports

SAND CREEK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash Thursday evening, and authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. along Valley View Road on the 18000 block. A Jeep Wrangler heading south lost control while navigating a sharp curve in the road.

The Jeep then left the roadway and struck a power pole anchor cable, which caused it to roll.

The vehicle had four people inside. The driver and two passengers, all in their teens, sustained only non-life threatening injuries. The fourth person inside, however, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not believed that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

"Last night's tragic car crash, claiming the life of a young passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt, is a painful reminder of the importance of this simple safety measure," said Sheriff Luke Hennen. "As we enter the summer season with increased activity and more drivers on the road, especially during the Memorial Day weekend filled with celebrations and high school graduation festivities, it is crucial that we exercise caution and prioritize safety."

The victim was not identified, pending autopsy results by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.