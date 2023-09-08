Watch CBS News
UMN regents approve sale of $40M property in Rosemount to Meta, Facebook's parent company

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- The University of Minnesota hit the "like" button on a massive new Facebook facility in the metro area.

The university's Board of Regents signed off on the sale of 280 acres in Rosemount's UMore Park.

The nearly $40 million piece of land doesn't look like much now, but Facebook's parent company — Meta Platforms — plans to build a technology campus in the city. 

"This technology campus could be comprised of a couple main function buildings and additional ancillary buildings and support areas. The uses may include servers, administrative spaces, and support equipment in a campus setting of complimentary one-story buildings," a regents document states. 

Meta has 21 other similar data centers across the country.

There's no word on a construction timeline yet.

