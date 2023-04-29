Dual athelete Uma Corniea to play hockey at Princeton, looks forward to last lacrosse season

EDINA, Minn. -- Braemar Arena has been Uma Corniea's domain for the last four years. It's where she's racked up the majority of her 103 wins -- that's a state record.

Now this is all behind her, but before she moves on to play college hockey at Princeton, she has one more high school sports season.

"It's been great. Lacrosse is definitely a big change from hockey," Corniea said.

Corniea only started playing lacrosse in ninth grade.

"A few of my hockey teammates were like, 'We need a goalie for lacrosse.' And I was like, 'OK sure. Why not? Let's do it!' I'm a goalie. Yeah, I can do that. Like, on the ice, on the field, same thing. It's not, but close enough," Corniea said.

Close enough that she's become one of the state's best goaltenders in two sports.

"Yeah, I think she has just a great goalie mentality. If you're looking up goalie in the dictionary, it's Uma," said Kelly Crampton, the head coach for Edina's girls lacrosse team.

You can look her up in the record books too -- most wins ever and the 2023 Senior Goalie of the Year.

"I mean, just kind of unbelievable is one word. It doesn't feel real," Corniea said. "Because I've just been playing the sport I love with the people I love. And to see that that comes along with it is pretty incredible and I'm very lucky for that."

Her varsity career spanned six years and two schools. It ended with a semifinal exit in this season's state tournament.

"I think it's kind of nice to not have to fully process right now, that my high school hockey career is over," Corniea said.

She's now back to lacrosse -- a mellower vibe than hockey.

This spring season is a chance for Uma to spend time with friends while still competing.

"We played flag football together, which is a girls league at Edina. And we won four championships. So Uma likes to win," Kelcie Meitz said.

The Ivy League is next. With D-I teams to face and shots to save.

"I think it's just a nice way to work hard at something else because it's very unlike hockey," Corniea said.

So for now, Corniea has a rare time to relax with lacrosse.