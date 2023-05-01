The weirdest items passengers leave behind in Ubers

It's not unusual for ride-share passengers to accidentally leave everyday items behind in the car, from phones to bags. But Uber's annual Lost & Found Index reveals far more unusual things that people reported missing.

The most commonly forgotten things were easy to misplace essentials including clothing, jewelry, headphones, backpacks and purses, as well as personal electronics like laptops, according to Uber.

The most unusual item reported missing: A Danny DeVito Christmas ornament. People also left behind an assortment of animals, including a toy poodle, hamsters, two turtles and a rat. Other unusual things people left behind:

Fog machine

Ankle monitor

Unicycle

Pregnancy test

16 ounces of fake blood

Remote-controlled vibrator

Star Wars-style lightsaber weapon

Two fingernails

Fake tooth

A single Gucci loafer

The most forgetful passengers took rides in Jacksonville, Fla., according to the index. Passengers most commonly reported items missing at 11:00 p.m.

Uber said it issued the report in part to encourage riders to seek out help when they leave things behind in cars. Riders can call their drivers to retrieve lost items, but when they've left their phones behind people can use the Uber app from a desktop or other device to contact the driver and coordinate retrieving a lost item.