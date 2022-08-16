Uber passenger dies in car crash, suspect in custody for driving while intoxicated

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police suspect the driver of a car that struck an Uber, killing the passenger, was intoxicated.

St. Paul police were dispatched to a crash around Lexington Avenue and Marshall Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

The Uber, a Honda, was traveling southbound on Lexington Avenue at Snelling Avenue when its passenger side was struck by a Jeep Cherokee driving on Marshall Street.

The Jeep's driver was able to escape the vehicle, which was on fire. Both occupants of the Uber were trapped in the Honda until officers freed them.

The passenger, a 31-year-old woman, had severe injuries and later died, police say. The Uber driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested the driver of the Jeep, a 44-year-old woman from Hudson, Wisconsin, under the suspicion she was driving while intoxicated.

The crash is under investigation.