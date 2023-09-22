UAW president calls for strike expansion, includes distribution centers in Minnesota and Wisconsin

Shawn Fain: All General Motors, Stellantis parts distribution workers to strike at noon Shawn Fain: All General Motors, Stellantis parts distribution workers to strike at noon 17:02

MINNEAPOLIS — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain on Friday called for a strike expansion at General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution facilities, including locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Fain made the announcement at 10 a.m., saying workers will strike at 38 locations across 20 states beginning at 11 a.m. He said significant progress has been made in negotiations with Ford, but not GM and Stellantis.

The locations include a Stellantis distribution center in Plymouth, Minnesota and a General Motors facility in Hudson, Wisconsin.

Plants called to strike by noon

General Motors

Pontiac Redistribution, Pontiac, Mich.

Willow Run Redistribution, Belleville, Mich.

Ypsilanti Processing Center, Ypsilanti, Mich.

Davidson Road Processing Center, Burton, Mich.

Flint Processing Center, Swartz Creek, Mich.

Lansing Redistribution, Lansing, Mich.

Cincinnati Parts Distribution Westchester, Ohio

Denver Parts Distribution Aurora, Colo.

Hudson Parts Distribution Hudson, Wis.

Chicago Parts Distribution Bolingbrook, Ill

Reno Parts Distribution Center, Reno, Nev.

Rancho Cucamonga Parts, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Fort Worth Parts Distribution, Roanoke, Texas

Martinsburg Parts Distribution, Martinsburg, W. Va.

Jackson Parts Distribution, Brandon, Miss.

Charlotte Parts Distribution, Charlotte N.C.

Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution, Memphis, Tenn.

Philadelphia Parts Distribution, Lang Horne, Pa.

Stellantis Distribution Centers

Marysville, Marysville, Mich.

Center Line Packing, Center Line, Mich.

Center Line Warehouse, Center Line, Mich.

Sherwood, Warren, Mich.

Warren Parts, Warren, Warren, Mich.

Quality Engineering Center, Auburn Hills, Mich.

Romulus, Romulus, Mich.

Cleveland, Streetsboro, Ohio

Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wis.

Minneapolis, Plymouth, Minn.

Denver, Commerce City, Colo.

Chicago, Naperville, Ill.

Los Angeles, Ontario, Calif.

Portland, Beaverton, Ore.

Atlanta, Morrow, Ga.

Winchester, Winchester, Va.

Orlando, Orlando, Fla.

Dallas, Carrollton, Texas

New York, Tappan, N.Y.

Boston, Mansfield, Mass.

Until this point, the strikes were limited to roughly 13,000 workers and targeted one plant owned by each Detroit automaker.

Among the demands from UAW workers are a 36% pay increase, pension benefits for all employees, a four-day, 32-hour work week and more paid vacation time.