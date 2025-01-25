U.S. Pond Hockey Championships returns to Minnesota for 20th year

LAKE NOKOMIS, Minn. — It's hockey the way nature intended – back after a year where nature didn't necessarily agree.

Cut short due to warm weather in 2024, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships returns with 273 teams for a one weekend event.

"We've been through so much over the last 14 months. From a great weekend to a tough weekend last year," said Commissioner Jim Dahline. "It's such an important community event, I think. You see people come down here who it's their first time walking on ice, to people sharing that it's their 20th anniversary."

Teams from around the country made the trek to a frozen Lake Nokomis. Dahline says consistent cold temperatures and a lack of snow created some of the best ice conditions in the event's two-decade history.

"It's just a real family experience for people – we're just blessed to be able to be caretakers of this really cool event," he said.

The event concludes Sunday with championship games – attendance, as always, is free.