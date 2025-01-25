Watch CBS News
Local News

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships returns to Minnesota for 20th year

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Pond hockey returns to Lake Nokomis
Pond hockey returns to Lake Nokomis 01:52

LAKE NOKOMIS, Minn. — It's hockey the way nature intended – back after a year where nature didn't necessarily agree.

Cut short due to warm weather in 2024, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships returns with 273 teams for a one weekend event.

"We've been through so much over the last 14 months. From a great weekend to a tough weekend last year," said Commissioner Jim Dahline. "It's such an important community event, I think. You see people come down here who it's their first time walking on ice, to people sharing that it's their 20th anniversary."

Teams from around the country made the trek to a frozen Lake Nokomis. Dahline says consistent cold temperatures and a lack of snow created some of the best ice conditions in the event's two-decade history.

"It's just a real family experience for people – we're just blessed to be able to be caretakers of this really cool event," he said.

The event concludes Sunday with championship games – attendance, as always, is free.  

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter-1.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.